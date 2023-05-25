Villarreal’s Manu Trigueros demands less diving – ‘There are many actors’

Villarreal Vice-Captain Manu Trigueros has bucked the trend and chosen not to criticise VAR, instead pointing the finger at some of his fellow professionals.

Trigueros spoke to Cadena SER on Wednesday night, following the Yellow Submarine’s victory over their nickname-sake, Cadiz. He was being quizzed on the system, which disallowed a goal during their 2-0 win, following a push that was detected in the aftermatch.

The veteran midfielder explained that some of the responsibility was on the players.

“We still have to accommodate VAR, among all of us we have to help, we have to help so that there are no fouls, many saves and fewer players acting, there are many in LaLiga.”

He would not name names, but Trigueros was clear that it was a La Liga issue, and the players in it had to do better.

“There are many actors, yes. I’m not going to tell you who because right now none come to mind.”

“In football there is a lot of action and in Spain there is a lot of deception. There are players who try to deceive the referee more.”

Trigueros likely cuts to the heart of an issue that many agree with, and yet seems to be without solution. Given there is so much, both in terms of achievement and money for clubs, fans and players alike, the punishments for that deception are almost inconsequential, whereas the rewards are life-changing.