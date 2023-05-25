The La Liga relegation battle with two games to go – fixtures, needs and narratives

The relegation battle is undoubtedly the most exciting part of the La Liga season as it comes to its climax, except for those suffering through it. With just two games remaining on Matchday 36, fans are close enough to the end to start doing some mental maths.

Seven of the bottom eight sides in La Liga can still join Elche in Segunda next season, and as such, the battles between them look as if they will be crucial. Here is the outlook for each side.

Valencia – 13th – 40 points – Mallorca (A), Espanyol (H), Betis (A)

Valencia are in one of the best situations, but will not want to travel to the Benito Villamarin needing something on the final day of the season. They need just three points to be safe for certain, due to the sides below them coming up against each other. Two will almost certainly be enough. When Espanyol visit, they will know victory is their only hope of staying up, and it stands out as Valencia’s shot at relegating another and keeping themselves up.

Celta Vigo – 14th – 40 points – Cadiz (A), Barcelona (H)

Even having seen Barcelona’s 3-1 defeat to Real Valladolid this week, Os Celeste will be sitting uncomfortably. Cadiz no doubt will feel that Celta are an opportunity, so it follows that three points is essential for each side. Like Valencia, they probably need just two points, but neither appear straightforward. Celta looked as if they were out of trouble, but now they will feel one last big performance is a must.

Almeria – 15th – 39 points – Real Valladolid (H), Espanyol (A)

Almeria will hope that their trip to Espanyol on the final day of the season is against a relegated side, and the Andalusians know that their top half home record does not travel. A win over Valladolid is the easiest route to salvation. Three points will leave La Pucela on 38 points and themselves on 42, safe on the final day.

Getafe – 16th – 38 points – Osasuna (H), Real Valladolid (A)

Getafe have a better goal difference than Cadiz (-12 to -24) and as their head-to-head is even (two draws), they sit above the Yellow Submarine. Their goal difference is better than Valladolid, but La Pucela beat them at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez 3-2, meaning they must win on the final day to ensure they finishing level does not relegate them. Feeling good about themselves after a vital win over Real Betis, if they can beat an Osasuna side first, then they will feel comfortable needing just a point. Knowing Cadiz have a reasonable run in before them, Jose Bordalas will simply hope to get to the final game needing just a point – but Enes Unal looks as if he will not be there to help through injury.

Cadiz – 17th – 38 points – Celta Vigo (H), Elche (A)

Even though Elche have improved, Cadiz will have to back themselves to get three points on the final day of the season to stay up, as they did against Alaves last season. If they want to be certain of staying up, four points will almost certainly keep them up, save for seven-goal victory from Valladolid at Almeria. Sergio’s team are on the home straight, they know it now comes down to finishing the job.

Real Valladolid – 18th – 38 points – Almeria (A), Getafe (H)

Two wins will keep La Pucela in the division. Four points will possibly do so, depending on how Getafe do against Osasuna. Either way, Paulo Pezzolano knows that he will need some help in order to keep them up. Almeria’s home record makes them a formidable task. Ultimately, they will hope Espanyol are already condemned on the final day, and it is a straight shoot-out between them and Getafe. They will need at least a point in Andalusia to ensure that is the case.

Espanyol – 19th – 35 points – Valencia (A), Almeria (H)

You know you’re in trouble when you come back from three goals down to draw with Atletico Madrid and it still feels like too little. Espanyol are in win or go down mode. Four points will only be enough if Getafe only manage one point from their final two games, and if Valladolid lose both their remaining matches, as La Pucela have better goal difference and their head-to-head is even. Six would give them a chance, but essentially they would be relying on two of Valladolid, Cadiz and Getafe to go winless, which is possible but not likely. And then there is the small matter that they themselves have not won two consecutive games since February.