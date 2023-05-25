Sevilla welcome back injured trio ahead of Europa League final against Roma

On Wednesday, Sevilla will face Roma in the final of the Europa League. Should they defeat Jose Mourinho’s side, Los Nervionenses would secure their seventh title in the competition, extending their lead at its most successful club.

Sevilla have been excellent since Jose Luis Mendilibar took over as head coach in late-March, and it is even more impressive considering they have been without Marcao, Tanguy Nianzou and Joan Jordan for a number of weeks at least.

However, the good news for Mendilibar is that all three returned to training on Thursday, as per Diario AS, which gives them a fighting chance of being in contention to be fit for Wednesday’s final.

Saturday’s match against Real Madrid at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan is likely to come too soon for all three players, but with six days to go until the match against Roma, there is a chance that Sevilla have Marcao, Jordan and Nianzou available for the trip to Budapest.

