Real Sociedad veteran David Silva ruled out for rest of the season as Champions League goal nears

Real Sociedad are just two points away from Champions League football, but they will have to secure them without David Silva.

The impressive veteran came off with a knee injury in their 1-0 victory over Almeria on Tuesday, and the club have announced that Silva has a muscle tear.

MD say it will keep him out for the final two games of the season. While not a serious tear, it may take several weeks for him to get past it.

As close as a top four place is, if Villarreal do secure six points, then La Real will need to ensure they either win one of their remaining two games against Atletico Madrid away from home, and Sevilla at the Reale Arena, or go unbeaten in those two matches.

Close as it may seem, Imanol Alguacil will not be couting any chickens against two good teams. Silva’s loss is undoubtedly a blow, still remaining one of their best weapons to unlock defences.