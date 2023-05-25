Real Madrid to finalise Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund next week

Real Madrid are closing in on securing their top transfer target, after months of interest. Jude Bellingham has been first priority for Florentino Perez, and he is about to get his man.

According to Marca, Real Madrid will tie up a deal for Bellingham next week, following the completion of the Bundesliga season. Borussia Dortmund are on the brink of winning the title, and once their campaign is done, they are expected to finalist terms with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have already agreed personal terms with Bellingham, and the fee agreement with Dortmund is the final hurdle. An agreement in principle has been reached, but negotiations are on hold until the end of the Bundesliga season.

€100m will be starting point, and there is not expected to be too many complications when talks resume next week. Manchester City and Liverpool have fallen by the wayside in their own pursuits of Bellingham, and Real Madrid are about to get their man.