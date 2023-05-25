Real Madrid open to move for Kylian Mbappe but with conditions

On Wednesday news broke that Kylian Mbappe was not intending on renewing his contract for a further year beyond 2024, and the Real Madrid reaction has been revealed.

Sources in France claim Mbappe will not execute the option to extend his contract until 2025, a decision he must take before the end of July. It means Paris Saint-Germain must decide whether to try and sell him this summer, or risk losing him for free again – something they showed they were willing to do last summer.

Diario AS say that Real Madrid are open to moving for Kylian Mbappe again, but only under certain conditions. They have no intention of paying PSG ‘a single euro’ for him, and would only contemplate the move it was on a free. Equally, they mention that Mbappe would likely have to sign a pre-contract, to avoid another situation where he left them at the altar last June. If he is to fulfil his dream of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu, he will have to do much of the leg work.

This is little surprise. Los Blancos were humiliated by Mbappe’s decision to stay at the Parc des Princes, with fans and the heirarchy at the club up in arrms. Real Madrid will institutionally not accept any more embarrassment on that front, and to a certain point, will ensure Mbappe is the one mending fences.