Real Madrid forward “flooded with offers” ahead of impending departure this summer

Real Madrid have several players out of contract at the end of this season, although club officials have made moves to tie down the likes of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric for at least one more season.

Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio are also out of contract, and their futures are less certain, despite all three having played regularly over the last few months.

The only player, at the moment, that will definitely be leaving is Mariano Diaz. The 29-year-old has failed to impress during his second spell at the club, which will come to an end in the summer.

Despite this, he is expected to find a new club rather easily. According to Diario AS, Mariano has been “flooded with offers”, including from teams in Spain, as well as other sides across Europe.

Mariano will hope to resurrect his career at his next club. It has been a disappointing stay at Real Madrid, but he should have the opportunity to kickstart again.