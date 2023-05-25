Quique Setien expects red-hot forward Nicolas Jackson to leave Villarreal this summer amid Premier League interest

Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson is LaLiga’s in-form player at the moment. The Senegalese has eight goals and two assists in his last seven matches, including a brace in the victory over Cadiz on Wednesday.

Jackson’s situation is even more incredible when considering the fact that he would not be at Villarreal right now, had he not failed his medical at AFC Bournemouth in January. The 21-year-old had an underlying hamstring injury, which prevented the move to the Premier League side.

However, Bournemouth have rekindled their interest in Jackson, who Villarreal head coach Quique Setien is fearful of losing this summer, as per MD.

“We already knew the potential. He had been injured for two-and-a-half months and he could not prove himself, but he is a footballer who now has eight goals in seven games, including two assists. The reality is that he is going to finish the season in a spectacular way, and the sadness for us is that the most likely thing is that someone will come and take him away, paying double what they paid then.”

Bournemouth agreed a fee of €23m with Villarreal for Jackson in January, but going by Setien’s remarks, the Yellow Submarine could be looking for almost €50m in order to sell the 21-year-old this summer.