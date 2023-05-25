Pedri still in contention for Spain duty as Nations League Final Four approaches

Barcelona star Pedri has proven time and again through his presence and absence that they are a different team with and without him. After defeat to Scotland in a convincing manner in March, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente will hope that isn’t the case for his side too.

The Blaugrana midfielder still has muscle discomfort and the consensus is that he will not play before the end of the season, as Barcelona look to preserve their star creator.

Yet Sport report that he could still feature for Spain this June. De la Fuente has not ruled out selecting Pedri for Spain’s Final Four dates in the Netherlands. De la Fuente will select his squad on the 2nd of June, with the squad due to meet up on the 10th of June. They will then play Italy on 15th, followed by a potential final against Croatia or the Netherlands on the 18th.

This news is unlikely to be received enthusiastically at Barcelona given how valuable he is to them. Equally, following that Scotland defeat, more poor results for de la Fuente would crank up the pressure on him, and Pedri might well be the difference.