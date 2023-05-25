Partial closure of Estadio Mestalla confirmed as Appeals Committee uphold original decision

Starting from Sunday’s match against Espanyol, Valencia will be forced to partially close the Estadio Mestalla for the next five matches.

On Tuesday, the Competition Committee punished Valencia following the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior during the match between Los Che and Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Mario Kempes south stand, where the incident took place, will be closed, while the club also received a €45,000 fine. Valencia appealed the decision, but it has been rejected by the Appeals Committee, as per MD.

“The request for precautionary suspension requested by the representation of Valencia CF, SAD, is inadmissible, being, naturally, the possibility that Valencia will file before this Appeal Committee within the normatively established period an appeal against the resolution of the Competition Committee that contains the sanction agreement that is discussed.”

Valencia could take the decision further, with a further appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport possible. However, for the time being at least, the Estadio Mestalla will not be at full capacity.