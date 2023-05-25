Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message to Jordi Alba ahead of Barcelona departure

On Wednesday afternoon it was announced that Barcelona would be losing a second legend this summer, with Jordi Alba joining Sergio Busquets on the exit ramp.

The 34-year-old said the best decision for everyone was to ‘take a step aside’, and will mutually terminate his deal a year ahead of its expiry date. Alba is unlikely to be short of options for a summer move, still possessing value for many sides.

After the announcement was made, former teammate Lionel Messi penned a heartfelt message to Alba on Instagram.

“You were more than a colleague, a true accomplice on the pitch.. And how lovely it is also to be able to enjoy how well we get on on a personal level.

“You already know I always wish you the best and also your family, may your new stafe continue to bring you many successes and joys.”

“Thank you for everything, Jordi. A big hug!”

The pair shared one of the great connections on the pitch seen in modern football history. With Messi generally coming in from the right side, and Alba steaming down the left, the connection between the two was unstoppable at times, with Messi finding Alba’s runs with pinpoint precision.

Both have been seen meeting up in their spare time this season too, with Messi travelling back to Barcelona for dinners, evidencing that they really are good friends off the pitch.