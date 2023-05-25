LaLiga to meet with Sevilla as protocols put in place ahead of visit of Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior

Following the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid last weekend, LaLiga have taking measures to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again.

Along with the RFEF, LaLiga have launched an anti-racism campaign, although not everyone has given their support to it. As well as this, they are working with other clubs to ensure that Vinicius, who has been racially abused on no less than 10 occasions this season, is no longer subjected to it.

As per Relevo, LaLiga have met with Sevilla to reinforce protocols ahead of their visit of Real Madrid on Saturday. Their intention is that if racist abuse does occur, whoever is responsible can be punished immediately.

Vinicius may not play against Sevilla on Saturday, as he missed Real Madrid’s victory over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday with muscle discomfort. Irrespectively, LaLiga want protocol to be tightened and followed, so that steps are taken to improve the situation.