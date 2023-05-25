LaLiga round-up: Osasuna in pole position for European qualification, Valencia still in relegation trouble

Thursday saw matchday 36 in LaLiga come to a conclusion, with two matches that had ramifications on the race for Europe, as well as the fight for survival. Osasuna, Athletic Club, Mallorca and Valencia were all in action.

Osasuna 2-0 Athletic Club

Osasuna are in pole position to take the final European spot after securing a fantastic victory over Athletic Club at El Sadar. Ante Budimir and Lucas Torro got the goals for Jagoba Arrasate’s side.

Osasuna are now in 7th, overtaking their opponents, who have dropped to eighth on head-to-head record. With two matches to go, Los Rojillos are primed to qualify for European competition for the first time in their history.

Mallorca 1-0 Valencia

Despite victory over Real Madrid on Sunday, Valencia are still embroiled in the relegation fight after losing to Mallorca at Son Moix. Vedan Muriqi scored the only goal of the game for the hosts.

Valencia stay in 13th, but they are only two points ahead of Real Valladolid in 18th. Mallorca leapfrog Rayo Vallecano into 11th with the win.