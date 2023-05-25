Justin Kluivert’s partner assaulted during robbery in Valencia

Valencia forward Justin Kluivert is in Mallorca as his side look to face Real Mallorca, but his partner has suffered a violent robbery while he was travelling.

As reported by Valencian-based outlet Plaza Deportiva, Kluivert’s partner was walking their dog on Wednesday evening, when returning home to their chalet on the outskirts of Valencia (Betera), when she was approached by masked men with an English accent.

She was forced to let them into the house, with the alarm disabled. The masked burglars then hit her in order to gain information on the whereabouts of valuables, taking around €160k worth of watches, clothes and jewellery. While her injuries were light, the victim was obviously in a state of shock. PD also report that it is likely they were aware of her habits in terms of walking the dog, and the fact that Kluivert, on loan from Roma, would be absent due to his trip with Los Che.

They go on to highlight that Shkodran Mustafi and Samu Castillejo have also suffered incidents of a similar nature in the last year. It appears to be growing problem in Spain with footballers and their families suffering violent robberies. Most notably, Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was struck around the face during a robbery last August.