Jules Kounde clarifies his situation at Barcelona amid speculation over a potential departure this summer

This week, there has been much speculation over Jules Kounde’s future at Barcelona. According to a number of reports, the Frenchman is open to leaving the club after just 12 months, having been forced to play out of position for most of this season.

However, while Xavi Hernandez appeared to cool these rumours, Kounde himself has taken the opportunity to address them on social media.

In a tweet, Kounde confirmed that he has not asked to leave Barcelona at any stage, and he also confirmed his intention to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

“To make it clear: at no time did I ask to leave, so I’m not going anywhere.”

Para que quede claro : en ningún momento pidé para salir por lo tanto no me voy a ir a ningún lado. — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) May 25, 2023

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly registered their interest in signing Kounde this summer amid all the speculation, but given the Frenchman’s response, it appears very unlikely that he will leave.

It is good news for Barcelona, as Kounde has had a very impressive first season at the club, despite having to play at right back for much of the campaign. They will hope that he keeps progressing over the next few years.