“He is going to win the Ballon d’Or” – Javier Tebas gushes over “Lionel Messi successor” Vinicius Junior

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has often been a controversial figure in Spanish football, and this week has been no different, following comments he made to Vinicius Junior after the Real Madrid forward was racially abused against Valencia on Sunday.

Tebas has since apologised to the Brazilian after he stated that his remarks were “misinterpreted”. Vinicius said that Tebas was “just as bad as the racists” following his initial statements, which prompted the response from Tebas.

Tebas has now spoken on Vinicius again, but this time he has referred to him as a player, stating his belief that the 22-year-old can become the greatest player in the world at Real Madrid, as per Relevo.

“When he fully joined the first team (at Real Madrid), I remember that Messi had just departed (from Barcelona), and they asked me who could replace him as the best player (in LaLiga). I answered Vinicius, because he is a different player, with a playstyle that is not so typical.

“After that, I have always highlighted Vinicius (as a great player). I have even been accused of being Madridismo for it. I said I was convinced that Vinicius is going to win the Ballon d’Or in the future. I think he is a very important asset, first for his club, and also for Spanish football, as he has already shown.”

Questions have been raised over Vinicius’ future at Real Madrid following the string of racist incidents against him this season, and it is clear that Tebas is keen for him to stick around in Spanish football.

Image via JAVIER SORIANO/AFP