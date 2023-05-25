Gory Karim Benzema foot injury revealed after Rayo Vallecano win

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema spent much of his side’s 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano wincing and limping around the pitch, although did manage to score the opening goal.

The French striker has been in and out of fitness, and especially sharpness, all season. There were fears that he might have picked up another muscle problem.

However after the game, his agent Karim Djaziri posted on Twitter after the match however showing that it was in fact a cut in his foot that had been giving him discomfort.

“Yesterday Benzema, after 10 minutes an opponent steps on his foot, but as usual he says nothing plays the whole game in pain even manages to score! At the end the doc gave him 5 stitches in the locker room.”

Hier @Benzema au bout 10 mn un adversaire lui marche sur le pied , mais comme à son habitude il ne dit rien joue tout le match en souffrant arrive même à marquer ! À la fin le doc lui a fait 5 points de suture aux vestiaires 😅. #UnHerosDiscret pic.twitter.com/BzF8eT1Lwu — Karim Djaziri (@KDjaziri) May 25, 2023

Los Blancos and Benzema will welcome the summer. It will give him the chance to fully rest ahead of what many expect to be his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Not only that, there is plenty of talk that Real Madrid will bring in an alternative striker next season, which should allow Benzema to rotate out and reach peak fitness again next summer.

Image via EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez