Former Barcelona right-back arrested after firing gun in car park

Former Barcelona right-back Douglas Pereira is facing trial in Brazil after being arrested in Brasilia. Douglas is accused of using an unauthorised firearm.

The 32-year-old was one of the more controversial signings of the Josep Maria Bartomeu era at Barcelona, costing €4m and featuring just 8 times in three seasons. He is currently without a club after leaving Besiktas last summer.

Globo Esporte say that Douglas was walking through a forested area at Lago Paranoa with an unauthorised gun, registered to his mother, and came to the sports campus of Club Esportives Sul. He had been drinking alcohol at the time and crossed paths with several people aggressively. The security at the this facility asked him to leave the area, at which point he fired the gun into the air in a car park. They say the pistol is yet to be discovered.

Douglas was detained two days later on the 23rd of April by military police, and released later that day. He is bound not to change his address during the legal process and must attend all of his court proceedings.