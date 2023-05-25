Fan expelled from Espanyol-Atletico Madrid for fascist gestures and insults towards Rodrigo de Paul

An Espanyol fan was removed from the RCDE Stadium on Wednesday night after a number of insults towards Rodrigo de Paul.

The fan in question was caught on camera by the Movistar+ cameras. He can be seen giving the fascist Nazi salute at de Paul, and then shouting ‘son of a b****’ at the Argentine player.

Shortly after stadium security can be seen removing him from his seat and ejecting him from the ground.

Basta ya.

Las agresiones verbales de un ultra a De Paul. #DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/TKZ7VHyL7C — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) May 24, 2023

It is not yet clear whether he will be charged, but certainly the police should have no issues identifying him. This of course comes shortly after seven arrests were made in conjunction with two separate incidents of racial abuse towards Vinicius Junior, and perhaps represents a shift in policing of football fans in Spain.

De Paul is no stranger to insults, having previously had a back and forth with Rayo Vallecano fans this season, in which the Argentine shows little sign of being phased.