Espanyol request annulment of Atletico Madrid result following controversial Antoine Griezmann goal

Espanyol’s 3-3 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening was an absolute classic. Diego Simeone’s side led 3-0 after 46 minutes, before a sensational comeback from the hosts ensured they came away with a point.

It was also a highly controversial affair, with Espanyol enraged that Atletico’s second goal, scored by Antoine Griezmann, was allowed to stand. The goal was given, with VAR unable to determine whether the ball was definitely over the line.

📺 Análisis con tecnología 3D del segundo gol del Atlético de Madrid. El balón NO traspasa la línea por completo. ❌ ▪️ Error muy grave del VAR al dar por válido el tanto de Griezmann sin pruebas fehacientes de ello. pic.twitter.com/Hhgl53X7eV — Archivo VAR (@ArchivoVAR) May 25, 2023

Having seen the goal back, Espanyol have decided to take the matter up with the Competition Committee. As per an official statement, they have requested that the match result is nulled.

Currently, LaLiga does not have goal-line technology, unlike most of the major leagues across Europe. It is something that has caused much controversy over the last few years, and the debate is likely to be re-opened following this incident.

It remains to be seen what the Competition Committee will decide. If the match is replayed, it would surely have to be next midweek, with just 10 days remaining until matchday 38 of the LaLiga season.