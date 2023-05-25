Cadiz’s Ivan Alejo caught biting Villarreal defender Aissa Mandi

Cadiz winger Ivan Alejo has made the headlines for the wrong reasons this season, and that was the case again this midweek round.

The 28-year-old apologised in December for what appeared to be racial abuse of Vinicius Junior online. Alejo tweeted out several monkey emojis and dancing emojis shortly after Vinicius’ Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia – the two had been involved in scuffles during their meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the tournament.

His latest problem came in Villarreal’s 2-0 win over Cadiz, as the ball went out for a goal-kick. Villarreal defender Aissa Mandi came across celebrating loudly in Alejo’s face, who was on the ground, leading him to bounce up, and then bite Mandi’s shoulder.

Mandi made nothing of it, and Alejo appeared to catch himself before doing any damage to him. Nevertheless, it was an unsavoury scene all the same.

It appears the action was missed by the refereeing team at the time, and so far there has been no suggestion that any retrospective action will be taken.