Barcelona heavyweights attend Coldplay concert

Barcelona have plenty of work ahead of them this summer, but rest assured, the sporting department are finding time to unwind.

On Wednesday night, Coldplay opened the first of a four night run in Barcelona, coincidentally playing in the same place that Barcelona will be next season – the Estadi Lluis Companys at Montjuic.

Several members of the Barcelona hierarchy were spotted in the VIP section, with Barca Atletic manager Rafa Marquez spotted alongside partner Jaydy Michel. On the other side of Marquez was Deco, who is yet to be officially announced as part of the recruitment department at Barcelona, but Vice-President Rafa Yuste has confirmed he will join the club.

Also near them was Alejandro Echevarria as noted by MD, who is heavily involved in Barcelona’s transfer business, but has no official position at the club.

Deco has something of a baptism of fire at Barcelona, coming into a club short of funds but in desperate need of reinforcements for next season. The fact he has no previous experience in the Sporting Director role he is expected to take in particular will no doubt involve a significant learning curve.