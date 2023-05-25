Barcelona announce major reduction in season ticket prices for next season’s switch to Montjuic

As plans for a major redevelopment of the Spotify Camp Nou begins this summer, Barcelona will vacate their long-time home for the 2023/24 season.

They will reside at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, in a move that is expected to have a detrimental effect of the club’s finances, with revenue significantly down following the move away from the Spotify Camp Nou.

Despite this, the institutional Vice President of Barcelona, Elena Fort, has announced that the club will be reducing their season tickets prices for next season by a further 50%, as per MD.

“The prices we announced before were agreed at a board meeting in February, it was discussed very vehemently. It was an unpopular measure, but necessary.”

The prices of the corners go from €905 to €450; corners with reduced visibility from €702 to €350; goals from €723 to €360; goals with reduced visibility from €506 to €255; lateral, from €1002 to €500; and tribune, from €1,738 to €870.

Barcelona are determined to give their loyal fans a fair price for the switch to Montjuic, even despite the club’s well-known financial issues. It remains to be seen the reception that these changes are met with.