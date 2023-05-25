Athletic Club to face Celtic as part of 125th anniversary celebrations

Athletic Club will face Celtic in a friendly ahead of next season, with both sides using the game as part of a tribute.

The friendly will take place on the 1st of August at Celtic Park, with tickets on sale on the 12th of June. It is the third friendly Athletic have confirmed, with dates in Mexico to face Chivas and Necaxa on the 16th and 19th of July.

It is just the second meeting of the two, after a 0-0 friendly in March of 2011, which the Athletic website describes as having lived long in the memory of the Basque supporters for the festive atmosphere.

Celtic will be using it as a testimonial for James Forrest, who has been at the club for 15 years. Athletic are also using it as part of their celebrations for the 125th year of the club’s existence. Los Leones also have a special award for one-club players, which Forrest remains, and have previously honoured Celtic legend Billy McNeil.

No doubt the Basque fans will enjoy heading to Glasgow in August rather than the depths of winter. As two clubs and fanbases that tend to get on well, there is a good chance that festive atmosphere is recreated.