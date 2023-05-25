Andres Iniesta departs Vissel Kobe but Barcelona departure ‘far away’ with no retirement plans

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is leaving Vissel Kobe after five years in Japan, but the 39-year-old intends on continuing his playing career.

Iniesta left Barcelona in 2018, joining after an entire career at Camp Nou, and would go on to make 133 appearances for Vissel, scoring 26 goals and giving 25 assists. During that time he would lift the Japanese Cup and the Japanese Supercup.

In recent months Iniesta has admitted that he would be keen on returning to Barcelona in a role off the pitch, perhaps in the sporting management department. As per Relevo, Iniesta was keen to ‘keep playing’ and ‘keep competing’, he said amongst tears at his farewell press conference.

入団から5年間。

クラブに多大なる貢献をしてくれたキャプテンに心からの感謝を！ For five years since joining, we express our heartfelt gratitude to @andresiniesta8 , who has made significant contributions to #visselkobe !#IniestaKobeForever ❤🤍

“I think we had always imagined that I would retire here, it was everyone’s wish,” said Iniesta, who has dropped out of the team. Playing just 85 minutes in 5 games, Iniesta stated that he wanted to end his career on the pitch and felt capable of doing so. The two parties are ending his contract by mutual consent, on good terms, and with Iniesta calling the decision to go to Japan as ‘one of the best in his life.’

Regarding Barcelona, he was reluctant to entertain the idea he might rejoin the club in some capacity.

“As I have said many times, I would love to return to Barcelona at some point in my life, but I still think it is far away.”

“Above all, I hope that Xavi will be a coach for many years, that would be great news for football.”

Iniesta is one of the few players who transcended rivalries in Spain, no doubt aided by the fact that his goal brought the World Cup to the Iberian Peninsula for the first time.