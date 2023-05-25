Analysis: Is Harry Kane the striker that Real Madrid need to sign this summer?

It could be an expensive summer transfer window for Real Madrid, as Florentino Perez prepares to reinforce Carlo Ancelotti’s squad ahead of next season.

There are several areas that need to be addressed, although Perez has already began arrangements to sign two new players. Fran Garcia is the first, with Ancelotti confirming on Wednesday that the 23-year-old will be re-joining Real Madrid.

Garcia will provide competition with Ferland Mendy at left back, although the Frenchman could be leaving the club in the summer, if an acceptable offer is received by Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham is also closing in on a move to the Spanish capital. Personal terms have been agreed with the 19-year-old, with the final hurdle being a fee agreement with Borussia Dortmund, although this is not expected to be a problem.

A new striker will also be pursued, and Bellingham could be joined by his international teammate. According to Cadena SER (via MD), an intermediary has been offered Harry Kane to Real Madrid, and the club are seriously considering making an offer for the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Kane has had another excellent individual season for Spurs, although he will end the campaign trophyless once again. With his contract expiring at the end of next season, there is a strong possibility that the 29-year-old leaves in the summer.

There is little doubt that Kane is one of the best strikers in the world. Even though he has been outshone by Erling Haaland this season, he remains as one of the best players in the Premier League, and even more impressively, he has been stuck in an underperforming side.

He would be an excellent signing for Real Madrid, although there are several factors to consider. Firstly, signing Kane would go against the club’s transfer policy of recent seasons, which prioritises the signing of young players to develop into first team stars.

Secondly, there is a strong possibility that Spurs will demand at least €100m for Kane, even though his contract expires in 2024. For a 29-year-old, who may only have four or five years left of top performance, it could be a step too far for Real Madrid.

Given that Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Erling Haaland next summer, signing Kane would put pay to that project, which would be a bad idea if signing the Norwegian is a genuine possibility.

Ultimately, it will come down to whether Real Madrid believe they can sign Haaland. If not, going for Kane could be a very good idea, providing he can be signed for a respectable fee. Alternatively, a low-cost backup option could be signed, before an assault is launched for Haaland, with Benzema’s time at Real Madrid likely to come to a close at the end of next season.

Haaland is a better option than Kane for Real Madrid, but there is no guarantee that he can be signed from Manchester City. As such, moving for Kane would be a very favourable idea, as they would be signing one of the best strikers in world football.