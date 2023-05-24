WATCH: Santiago Bernabeu crowd pays tribute to Vinicius Junior in 20th minute of Rayo Vallecano match

Vinicius Junior is missing from the Real Madrid squad for Wednesday’s match against Rayo Vallecano, despite having his red card from Sunday’s defeat against Valencia rescinded by the Competition Committee.

The Brazilian is suffering with muscle discomfort, which has ruled him out of contention. However, he is still present at the Santiago Bernabeu for the match, watching from the director’s box.

During the 20th minute of the game, the crowd paid tribute to Vinicius with a minute’s applause, following the racist abuse that the 22-year-old suffered during the match against Valencia.

The Bernabeu shows its appreciation to Vini Jr. in the 20th minute of the game against Rayo Vallecano 👏 And the Brazilian star gives a thumbs up back from the director's box 👍 pic.twitter.com/cRcCpPhMGj — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 24, 2023

Minuto 20 en el Bernabéu, el de Vinicius Junior.@TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/ciYvRlZCew — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) May 24, 2023

Before the match, the entire Real Madrid squad wore a Vinicius shirt, as they paid their own tribute to their teammates, who is one of the most popular members among Carlo Ancelotti’s ranks.

Real Madrid will hope that they can get the victory over Rayo Vallecano for Vinicius, as they also target ending the season on a high, which could also see them claim second place in LaLiga.