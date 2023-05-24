WATCH: Karim Benzema opens the scoring against Rayo Vallecano with tidy finish

Real Madrid may not have anything to play for during the remainder of this season (aside from the battle for second place), but they are determined to end their campaign on a high. They are doing so at the moment, after taking the lead against Rayo Vallecano.

Carlo Ancelotti made a handful of changes from the side that lost to Valencia on Sunday, with Vinicius Junior missing out despite having his red card rescinded. Federico Valverde was one of the players to come in, and he was instrumental in the opening goal.

The Uruguayan played an excellent through ball to Karim Benzema, who took the ball around Stole Dimitrievski before finding the back of the net.

Karim Benzema rounds the keeper to open the scoring! 🙌 Rayo aren't happy but Real Madrid are in front ⚪ pic.twitter.com/TgKO8OKp0q — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 24, 2023

It is a textbook Benzema goal, and it takes his tally in LaLiga to 18, He still trails Robert Lewandowski by five in the race for the Pichichi, although it’d be foolish to count the Real Madrid captain out, despite the deficit.