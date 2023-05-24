“The best thing to do is step aside” – Jordi Alba opens up on Barcelona exit

On Wednesday, Jordi Alba announced that he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, despite still having one year left on his existing contract.

Alba has had a sensational career at Barcelona. Since joining from Valencia in 2012, he has gone to make 458 appearances in the Blaugrana shirt, winning six La Liga titles, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one Club World Cup, four Spanish Super Cups and five Copa del Rey titles.

Alba has held the press conference surrounding his departure from Barcelona on Wednesday evening (via MD), and during it, he admitted that he wanted to remain at the club, but he felt the best decision was to part ways at the end of the season.

“It’s a decision I have thought a lot about. When I said that I wanted to stay, it was the truth. Being honest with myself and with the club, I think the best thing to do is to step aside.

“I’ve always tried to help the club. This is the best for all parties. My relationship with everyone is exceptional. I’m going with a good feeling, I’ve given everything. It hasn’t been all rosy, but I’m leaving with my head held high.”

Alba’s final appearance for Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou will be this weekend against Mallorca, where he and Sergio Busquets will take their bow after incredible careers at the club. Alba is looking forward to the occasion.

“There is one game left at the Spotify Camp Nou, which will be very special for me and also for Sergio.”

Alba has been one of the Barcelona’s best left back in their entire history, and despite having fallen out of the team this season, he will still be fondly remembers as a modern-day great of the club.