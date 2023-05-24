Real Sociedad captain to leave at the end of the season

Real Sociedad captain Asier Illarramendi is set to bring his second spell at the club to an end at the end of the season, with the club announcing his departure.

Illarramendi came through the academy at Zubieta, making his debut in 2010, and ended up leaving for Real Madrid in 2013. After three years he returned to La Real.

The 33-year-old has made 251 appearances for La Real to date, and lifted the Copa del Rey trophy in 2021, despite not playing through injury.

In total he has been with the senior side for a total of a decade, and it looks as if he will depart on a high note, leaving the Txuri-Urdin in the Champions League. La Real are just three points away from securing qualification for next season.

The deep-lying midfielder has been a part of the character of La Real, if struggling to hold down a starting role in recent years. It represents a changing of the guard at La Real. Only David Silva (37) and Diego Rico (30) are into their thirties in the entire Real Sociedad squad.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images