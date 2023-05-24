Real Madrid-Rayo Vallecano Predicted XIs: Vinicius Junior to miss clash

Real Madrid are back in action on Wednesday evening, hosting city neighbours Rayo Vallecano at 19:30 CEST, with neither side looking as if they have too much on the line.

Rayo’s defeat to Espanyol on Sunday leaves them four points off seventh-placed Athletic Club with three games to go, on the outside looking in.

Los Blancos are looking to put pressure on Atletico Madrid in second-place, but have little else on the line themselves. Diario AS say that Nacho Fernandez will take Ferland Mendy’s place at left-back. It will be a strong team from Carlo Ancelotti, with Eduardo Camavinga at the base of midfield.

Rodrygo Goes is set to take Vinicius Junior’s place on the left side of the attack. The Brazilian had his suspension lifted from his red card on Sunday, but will miss the match through a light muscle problem.

Marca concur on the line-up with two exceptions; they feel Mendy will remain, and Marco Asensio will start, moving Fede Valverde back to midfield.

Rayo Vallecano will line-up with a strong side, but without Oscar Trejo, instead using Unai Lopez before the striker. Raul de Tomas converted his penalty on Sunday against Espanyol, but Sergio Camello will be given the nod ahead of RDT.

Marca Predicted Line-Ups:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema y Asensio.

Rayo Vallecano: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, Fran Garcia; Oscar Valentin, Comesana; Isi, Unai Lopez, Alvaro Garcia; Camello.