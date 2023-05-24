Real Madrid linked with €40m move for Liverpool defender

Real Madrid are open to moving on left-back Ferland Mendy this summer, and Los Blancos will likely look to replace him. They could look to the Premier League to do so.

According to the Daily Mail (via Sport), Real Madrid are looking at a €40m move for Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. Liverpool look set to continue renewing their squad, and at 29, they are approaching their final opportunity to be able to be able to make a significant sale.

The reports says that Alphonso Davies is their number one target, but they are unable to sign him, and as a result will target Robertson, who wants Champions League football.

It seems a move, certainly if the quoted figure is correct, that would not be coherent with their recent transfer strategy. In recent years, veterans have only be signed if at a low price or on a free. Meanwhile any significant outlay has been dedicated to players that are younger and have resale value.