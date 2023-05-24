Real Madrid back into second with late Rodrygo goal securing victory over Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid may not have anything to play for during the remainder of this season (aside from the battle for second place), but they are determined to end their campaign on a high. They are doing so at the moment, after taking the lead against Rayo Vallecano.

Carlo Ancelotti made a handful of changes from the side that lost to Valencia on Sunday, with Vinicius Junior missing out despite having his red card rescinded. Federico Valverde was one of the players to come in, and he was instrumental in the opening goal.

The Uruguayan played an excellent through ball to Karim Benzema, who took the ball around Stole Dimitrievski before finding the back of the net to give Real Madrid a lead that was slightly against the run of play.

Real Madrid went into half time in the lead, and the second period produced few chances for either side. However, Raul de Tomas did equalise after 84 minutes, much to the shock of the hosts.

All level again! RDT equalises for Rayo Vallecano against Real Madrid ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Rd7PCa9Tr8 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 24, 2023

Fortunately for Real Madrid, Rodrygo scored the winner a few minutes later, finishing beyond Dimitrievski from a Dani Ceballos assist.

Real Madrid move up to second in the LaLiga table, overtaking Atletico Madrid, who play later on Wednesday.