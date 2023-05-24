Real Betis legend Joaquin already being tempted into retirement plan with Kaka

Real Betis legend Joaquin will sadly leave behind professional football in less than two weeks, with the 41-year-old announcing in April that his time was up. However he may be back playing football again before long.

Former Real Madrid defender Michel Salgado is trying to convince him to join the Spanish national side for the EPG World Cup, set to take place in December of this year, as per MD.

Sport say the event will announce its location soon, but will be a direct knockout tournament for veteran footballers, with 11-a-side games that consist of players with at least 100 first division appearances or one international cap.

Composed of international sides, the event will have three games maximum, of 35 minute-halves and 15-minute half-times. Matches ending level will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Already there is a star-studded cast signed up, with various international captains attempting to bring in old players. Emerson will captain Brazil and has signed up Edmilson, Cafu, Kaka and Rivaldo already.

Javier Zanetti, Maxi Rodriguez and Pablo Zabaleta will turn out for Esteban Cambiasso’s Argentina, while Christian Karambeu will captain a French side including Wiliam Gallas, Eric Abidal and Claude Makelele. Italy have Marco Materazzi as captain, with Francesco Totti on board. England captain Steve McManaman has been on an impressive recruitment drive bringing in David James, Michael Owen, Rio Ferdinand and Robbie Fowler.

Uruguay captain Diego Lugano has Diego Forlan and Sebastian Abreu signed up, but is hoping to bring in active veterans in Luis Suarez, Diego Godin and/or Edinson Cavani.

For his part, Salgado wants to persuade Carles Puyol and Joaquin to join a Spanish effort that consists of David Villa, Fernando Morientes, Gaizka Mendieta, Joan Capdevila and Luis Garcia, many of whom the Betis captain will have played with or against during his career.

Image via Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images