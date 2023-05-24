Raphinha’s on the pitch message to Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

“As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the colour of the eyes, there will be war.”

“We are with you, Vini.”

Those are the words that Barcelona star Raphinha had written on his vest under his shirt on Tuesday night, which he showed as he came off the pitch against Real Valladolid. He made a fist representing the ‘black power’ symbol too.

The quote is originally from Bob Marley and represents a saying close to Vinicius’ heart. Raphinha’s international teammate has the message tattooed on his leg, a tattoo he had down at least two years previously.

After the match, Vinicius sent a message of thanks to Raphinha for his support.

Raphinha is more likely to feel the stress and strain of recent incidents more accutely, but he is just the latest in a number of footballers who have expressed their support for Vinicius, including Giorgi Mammardashvili, Yunus Musah, Unai Simon, Alejandro Balde and Kylian Mbappe.

In particular, Jules Kounde penned an eloquent assessment of the racial abuse on Monday after the match.