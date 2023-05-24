Manchester United one of four options open to Barcelona star Jordi Alba next season

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba is set to leave the the club in the summer, after announcing his departure, ending an 11-year run at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana announced the departure shortly after, confirming it would be a mutual agreement with player that brought his contract to an end.

Ahead of next season, he has not agreed to join any club yet, given he only recently decided to leave. Until recent days, and speaking with his family, he was set to continue for the final year of his contract.

Sport say that he has four options on the table as things stand though. One of them is Saudi Arabia, where he will have offers, but he will have the chance to stay in Europe too. Inter, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are all mentioned as potential options for the coming season.

Alba and his partner Romarey Ventura are expecting a third child in July, which will be a major factor in his decision. Inter and Atletico have been keeping tabs on him for much of this season, as a potential option on the left side, while his agency also has close links to United. The fact Alba will become a father for the third time makes a move to Saudi Arabia less likely, due to the reluctance of his family.

The 34-year-old defender has lost some of his electric pace that previously defined him, and his ability to get up and down the pitch is less than it once was. All the same, he has not lost the ability to time his runs in behind the defensive line, nor his talent for picking defences apart with the ball at his feet. There remain few better at attacking a deep-lying defence from the left-back position.

Image via JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images