Manchester United join Chelsea in the race to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona

Jules Kounde’s future at Barcelona has been under the microscope this week. Reports have emerged suggesting that the Frenchman, who only joined from Sevilla last summer, is open to departing the club.

Kounde has been forced to play at right back for the majority of this season, with Barcelona not having a natural in the position, aside from Hector Bellerin who left to join Sporting CP in January.

Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest in signing Kounde, who Barcelona have slapped an €80m price tag on. The Premier League were also interested last summer, before Kounde opted to move to Catalonia.

Chelsea aren’t the only Premier League side interested, with Sport reporting that Manchester United have entered the race to sign Kounde. Erik Ten Hag will be in the market for a central defender, and Kounde could fit the bill.

Despite the noise surrounding Kounde’s future, Xavi Hernandez has been keen to assure that he wants the Frenchman to stay at Barcelona for next season, and beyond.