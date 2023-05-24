LaLiga round-up: Real Sociedad close in on Champions League qualification, Girona falter in European push

Matchday 36 of the LaLiga season began on Tuesday evening. Barcelona’s trip to Real Valladolid was the headline match, but Real Sociedad, Almeria, Celta Vigo and Girona were all also in action, as the races for Europe and survival continue to heat up.

Real Sociedad 1-0 Almeria

Real Sociedad have one foot in next season’s Champions League after a narrow victory over Almeria at the Estadio Anoeta. Takefusa Kubo’s outstanding finish separated the two sides, while Luis Suarez was sent off for the away side.

What a finish that is from Take Kubo! 🔵⚪ Real Sociedad are closing in on Champions League football 👀 pic.twitter.com/TR5BCCqdr8 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 23, 2023

Real Sociedad are eight points clear of Villarreal, albeit having played a game more. However, should Quique Setien’s side drop points against Cadiz on Wednesday, La Real’s place in the Champions League will be confirmed. Meanwhile, Almeria are 15th.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Girona

Girona’s hopes of claiming the Europa Conference League spot in LaLiga have suffered a blow as they were held to an entertaining draw against Celta Vigo.

The hosts took the lead just before half time through Carles Perez, but Christian Stuani ensured that Girona would be leaving with a point at least. Girona are in eighth, a point behind Athletic Club having played a game more, while Celta are 14th, with their survival yet to be assured.