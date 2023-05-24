LaLiga round-up: Atletico Madrid blow three-goal lead, Getafe pick up huge victory in relegation battle

Wednesday saw another five matches played in matchday 36 of the 2022/23 LaLiga season. Real Madrid’s late victory over Rayo Vallecano headlined the fixtures, but Atletico Madrid, Espanyol, Getafe, Real Betis, Elche, Sevilla, Villarreal and Cadiz were all also in action.

Espanyol 3-3 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have failed to regain second place, having relinquished a three-goal lead to draw against Espanyol. Saul Niguez, Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco got the goals for Diego Simeone’s side, but second half strikers from Cesar Montes, Joselu and Vinicius Souza ensured a priceless point for Espanyol.

An incredible comeback! 😱 Espanyol were down 3-0 to Atleti, but now it's 3-3 with Vinícius Souza scoring to level things up 🔵⚪ Just look at the scenes 😍 pic.twitter.com/fz8Pt0Yhcp — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 24, 2023

Espanyol are now three points adrift from safety following the defeat. With just two matches to go, it will be extremely difficult for Los Pericos to avoid dropping into the second tier of Spanish football, but this result could be massive come the end of the season.

Elche 1-1 Sevilla

Sevilla’s hopes of securing European football for next season via the league have taken a blow after they were held to already-relegated Elche. Erik Lamela scored inside the opening 10 minutes, before Pape Gueye was sent off for the third time this season soon after.

Tete Morente’s first half equaliser ensured a point for Elche. Sevilla stay in ninth, a point behind Athletic Club, who face Osasuna on Thursday.

Villarreal 2-0 Cadiz

Villarreal are almost certain to finish in fifth place, after recording an accomplished victory over Cadiz. Nicolas Jackson, who has been in red-hot form in recent weeks, scored both goals for the Yellow Submarine.

Quique Setien’s side move back to within five points of Real Sociedad, but barring a major collapse from La Real, they will be playing in the Europa League next season. Cadiz stay in 16th, two points above the drop zone.

Real Betis 0-0 Getafe

Getafe’s hopes of staying in LaLiga have been given a big boost as they defeated Real Betis. Omar Alderete’s second half header secured the three points for Jose Bordalas’s side.

Getafe move up to 16th, level on points with Real Valladolid and Cadiz, who fall to 18th and 17th respectively. Betis are sixth, six points clear of Athletic Club, having played a game more.

