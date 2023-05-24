Kylian Mbappe contract decision putting pressure on Paris Saint-Germain

French superstar Kylian Mbappe is rarely been out of the spotlight, and that has been in part fuelled by an almost constant speculation over his future in recent years. It does not appear as if it that will change.

Mbappe turned down a move to Real Madrid last summer, instead renewing his contract for a further two years with Paris Saint-Germain. His deal runs until 2024, but Mbappe can choose to add an extra year onto it if he chooses.

However according to L’Equipe (via Diario AS), Mbappe has no intention of exercising that option, meaning his contract will expire next summer. It puts the French champions elect under pressure to either renew his deal again this summer, sell him, or face losing him on a free. Mbappe has until the 31st of July to decide whether to stay until 2025.

They will be reluctant to see Mbappe run down his contract, but as they demonstrated last time around, they would rather do that than sell Mbappe.

It is no surpise that Mbappe would decide not to renew his deal, as he can likely make more money negotiating as a free agent. Even if he is to stay at the Parc des Princes beyond 2024, negotiating a new deal with them closer to the expiry of his contract likely would give him more leverage.

Real Madrid, perennial contenders for his signature, are unlikely to make a move for him this summer. On the whole though, his signing is long-term is less certain. Mbappe prefers to play off the left side, which currently is the domain of their best player – Vinicius Junior. Perhaps the two could co-exist, but it looks more likely that one would either have to leave or change their game.