Javier Tebas apologises for “misinterpretation” over response to Vinicius Junior racial abuse

In the wake of another instance of racial abuse against Vinicius Junior during Sunday’s match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Estadio Mestalla, LaLiga President Javier Tebas’ response to the Brazilian was met with disdain.

Vinicius claimed that LaLiga was racist, to which Tebas took great offence and denied those claims. The 22-year-old then responded to Tebas, saying that he is “as bad as the racists”.

Mais uma vez, em vez de criticar racistas, o presidente da LaLiga aparece nas redes sociais para me atacar. Por mais que você fale e finja não ler, a imagem do seu campeonato está abalada. Veja as respostas do seus posts e tenha uma surpresa… Omitir-se só faz com que você se… https://t.co/RGO9AZ24IA — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

Tebas has now taken a step back from the situation, and he has apologised to Vinicius over any “misunderstanding” that his remarks caused, as per Relevo.

“If there was that problem, if you didn’t interpret it well, I have to apologise. I have no problem (in doing so). The important thing is not the tweet.

“Are there racist insults to Vinicius? No doubt. The president of LaLiga is aware. We found them many years ago, and I will do the same now, in defence of Vinicius and the players in Spain, or anyone else who faces racism.

“It has always been my conduct and always will be. I’m not going to change. I apologise if you misinterpreted the tweet. It wasn’t my intention (to offend).”

Tebas initial comments were met with many complaints from those within Real Madrid and in wider football. It remains to be seen whether his apology is acknowledged.