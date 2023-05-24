Getafe suffer big blow despite Real Betis victory as Enes Unal suffers knee injury

Getafe’s chances of survival were given a major boost on Wednesday, as they defeated Real Betis 1-0 to secure a crucial victory, which moved them outside of the relegation zone and up to 16th.

However, it was not all good for Jose Bordalas’ side, as Enes Unal had to be replaced very early on. The Turkish striker is Getafe’s top scorer this season, having netted 14 goals in LaLiga.

Unal was visibly upset when leaving the field, and Marca have reported that he has suffered a knee injury, although it is not yet known whether he will be ruled out of Getafe’s final two matches.

However, it would be very unlikely that Unal plays again this season, given the nature of the injury, as well as the fact that the campaign concludes in 11 days’ time.

Getafe face Osasuna this weekend, before travelling to face Real Valladolid in what could be a massive relegation six-pointer. If they are without Unal for that, it would be a major blow to their chances of survival.