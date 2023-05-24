Getafe manager Jose Bordalas actively seeking other jobs for next season

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas is already preparing for next season, and is actively seeking work.

The former Valencia boss said he had a ‘moral obligation’ to return to Getafe and help them out of relegation trouble this season, coming back with seven games to go. Los Azulones are still deep in the mire, with just three games to go, they are currently three points off salvation and Real Valladolid, but also have to overturn the head-to-head against them to finish ahead of La Pucela. Suffering a 3-2 defeat at home, on the final day of the season they must win by at least two goals.

Regardless of whether Bordalas saves Getafe or not, it looks as if he will not be there next season. According to Relevo, Bordalas interviewed with a team from abroad in the Wellington hotel in Madrid last week. He also has interest from the Premier League, which he is most attracted to. With his contract only running until the end of this season, it is unlikely he will remain at this point.

Bordalas has always been a controversial manager in Spain for the abrasive style of play his teams tend to use, but looking at most of his jobs over the last decade, he has generally at least met if not surpassed expectations. In particular with Getafe, he took them within a point of the Champions League, and knocked out Ajax the following season in the Europa League.