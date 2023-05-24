French central defender gets nationalisation approved and could receive Spain call-up

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has new central defender available to him, after Robin Le Normand had his nationalisation approved by the Spanish Government.

Cadena SER have reported that Le Normand’s dual French-Spanish citizenship has been approved, and he will be able to secure a Spanish passport.

The Real Sociedad defender has been one of the best and most consistent over the last two seasons, and ahead of Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain squad, he was linked with a call-up.

De la Fuente later confirmed that he wanted to call up Le Normand, and the he himself has admitted that while he still feels French, ‘it is something to be proud of and he was looking forward to wearing the shirt.’

Le Normand joined La Real just under 10 years ago from Brest in France, and has come through the system at Zubieta. The 26-year-old has since racked up 258 appearances over that period with Real Sociedad and their B team.