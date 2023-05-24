Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid are “determined” to fight for second place

Victory over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening meant that Real Madrid returned to winning ways, following their defeat to Valencia on Sunday.

With nothing to fight for, aside from bragging rights with Atletico Madrid over who finishes second, there is a question of motivation for Real Madrid, and Dani Carvajal admitted (via Marca) that it is difficult to reach a high level because of this.

“It’s difficult to play with a high pace in a match like this, our season is practically over. We play because of professionalism.”

However, Eduardo Camavinga stated that finishing second should be a big motivator for him and his teammates.

“We know that the most important thing is to be as high as possible. We cannot be first, so now we have to fight for second place.”

Real Madrid moved into second with the victory over Rayo Vallecano, although if Atletico Madrid defeat Espanyol in their game in hand, Diego Simeone’s side would regain the position.