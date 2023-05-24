Carlo Ancelotti confirms Fran Garcia will re-join Real Madrid from Rayo Vallecano

During Real Madrid’s victory over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening, several players from the away side impressed, with one notable one being Fran Garcia.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for Rayo this season, and his performances have attracted a lot of plaudits from across Spanish football, with the latest being from Carlo Ancelotti.

Over the last few months, it has been reported that Garcia has agreed terms over a transfer to Real Madrid in the summer, three years after he left the club to join Rayo, but Ancelotti has now confirmed this news in his post-match press conference, as per MD.

“Fran Garcia is a left back who has a lot of energy. He is very fast with the ball, and he attacks very well. He is a very good profile for Real Madrid, and next year he will be with us.”

It is just record for Garcia, who could make the left back spot at Real Madrid his own, considering there is speculation over a possible move away for Ferland Mendy.