Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez cools Jules Kounde exit rumours

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has moved to quash rumours that defender Jules Kounde is unhappy at the club.

The French defender joined for €55m from Sevilla last summer, and was tipped by many to be the leader of their defence for much of the next decade. However with injuries and a lack of recruitment at right-back, he has often been used on the right of defence.

On Tuesday, news broke that Kounde was fed up of playing there, and that if that was to be the case next season, then he would happily move on this summer. Director of Football Mateu Alemany addressed the incident ahead of Barcelona’s 3-1 defeat to Real Valladolid on Tuesday, saying it would be ‘dealt with internally’, which did little to calm matters.

However after the match, Xavi told Sport that he had resolved the issue with Kounde, who was rested for their trip to Valladolid.

“I spoke with him, yes, we left happy and everything was clear. I don’t see any problem. We both left the meeting happy.”

Kounde has been criticised for defensive lapses in the second half of the season, but has been a cut above any other options the Blaugrana have used at right-back of late. The French defender, coming off the back of the World Cup and out of position, has not been at his best lately, yet still projects as one of the top central defenders in the game.