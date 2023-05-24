Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix confirms desire to remain at Chelsea

Atletico Madrid’s summer could well be defined by Joao Felix this summer, but increasingly it looks is if it will be for how much and to who he leaves, rather than if he leaves.

Currently on loan at Chelsea, Felix has lost his place under Frank Lampard, and his deal in London is set to end in the summer, without an option to buy for the Blues.

However the player himself has told fans at a club event that he wishes to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Relevo carried his words.

“These four, five months, I loved them. It’s a top club and everyone at the club was very good to me. My amazing teammates. I’d like to stay here.”

With the passing of time, it has become increasingly accepted that trying to get the best out him with Diego Simeone is perhaps not the wisest plan of action for Atletico Madrid. That is objective that has so far proved a struggle, despite three-and-a-half years of efforts.

The question will now be whether Felix is indeed wanted by Chelsea, and whether it will be another loan or permanent deal.