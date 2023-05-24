Atletico Madrid kept waiting as they aim to find out the identities of the fans arrested over Vinicius Junior incident

Earlier this week, it was revealed that police had arrested four people in connection with the despicable Vinicius Junior mannequin incident in January.

Before Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid met in the Copa del Rey at the end of January, a banner was displayed near an overpass that said “Madrid hates Real”, along with a black doll that wore a Vinicius shirt.

The incident, which was believed to have been done by Atletico ultras, was widely condemned at the time. Atletico are hoping to be made aware of the identities of the four people, so that they can ban them if they are members.

However, Marca have reported that the club are being made to wait over the matter. They made the request to the police once news of the arrests broke, but they have yet to be given a response.

Understandably, Atletico Madrid don’t want anything to do with these people, and they will not be back at the Civitas Metropolitano for a long time, if at all.