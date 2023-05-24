Andreas Christensen linked with move away from Barcelona as Italian giants come calling

He was certainly not the most flashy signing last summer, but there is scope to suggest that Andreas Christensen has been Barcelona’s signing of the season.

The Danish defender was only expected to be a rotation option when he signed on a free transfer from Chelsea, but he has exceeded all expectations over the course of this campaign, and he has become an indispensable player to Xavi Hernandez.

However, there is a chance that Christensen leaves after just one year in Catalonia. According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via Sport), Inter Milan are interested in signing the 27-year-old.

“Several Italian clubs will do everything possible to get him, and Inter is especially interested. They’ve wanted him for a long time, but I don’t think Barcelona want to let him go.”

Whether any club is interested in signing Christensen, it appears unlikely that he will leave Barcelona this summer. The club deems him to be “non-transferable”, which should mean that he sticks around for a while yet.